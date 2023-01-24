SAB Tv’s ‘Dil Diyaan Gallaan’ Takes an Emotional Turn as Estranged Grand-Daughter Amrita’s Identity Revealed

New Delhi: A family torn apart by misunderstood circumstances, hurt emotions, and inherent beliefs, Sony SAB’s ‘Dil Diyaan Gallaan’ is a story of three generations where the first two generations refuse to forgive and forget but are forced to face their past and heal when the third-generation steps in.

In the upcoming episodes, the show is heading towards a phase of revelations where Sanjot (Jaspreet Babbar) finds out that Amrita (Kaveri Priyam) - the granddaughter that she was longing to meet for the past twenty-five years was right in front of her eyes for the past month.

Lohri celebrations are in full swing at the Brar household as happiness is about to knock on their doors! Little did Sanjot know that during Lohri, she will have to face one of the biggest truths of her life. After realizing that Amrita is Mandeep’s (Sandeep Baswana) daughter, Sanjot goes through a turmoil of emotions. What will happen when Amrita finally makes Sanjot talk to Aastha and Mandeep after so many years?

Jasjeet Babbar, portraying the character of Sanjot said, “I think my character Sanjot is undergoing a complex wave of emotions as she is unable to process what exactly happened in a couple of minutes. She has always missed her son and grandchild and coming across Amrita as her granddaughter in such a situation is something that was beyond her imagination. To me, portraying such emotions on-screen always feels like a blessing as such scenes bring out the best in you and at the same time help you grow as an artiste. I can assure you that the coming episodes of Dil Diyaan Gallaan will take the viewers on a roller coaster journey. Stay tuned, a lot of exciting and interesting sequences coming your way!”