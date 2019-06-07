close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
ALTBalaji

Sakshi Tanwar's scientist avatar in web series

She will be portraying the role of an independent woman scientist Nandita.

Sakshi Tanwar&#039;s scientist avatar in web series
Pic Courtesy: TV show still

Mumbai: Actress Sakshi Tanwar, known for starring in daily soaps like "Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii" and "Bade Achhe Lagte Hain", will play a scientist in producer Ekta Kapoor's upcoming web series "M.O.M. - Mission Over Mars".

The ALTBalaji show is based on a quartet of women scientists who chart the journey of Indian Space Agency's Mission on Mars right from inception to execution.

Playing a pivotal role as one of the four women scientists is none other than Sakshi.

She will be portraying the role of an independent woman scientist Nandita.

Being a strict disciplined Mission Coordinator of M.O.M., Nandita is one who comes with the attitude of a hard taskmaster, alongside being a caring mother.

"'M.O.M' is an impressive web series completely dominant with women-centric content. I am extremely overwhelmed that ALTBalaji gave me the character of Nandita Hariprasad, which is a senior scientist at ISA," Sakshi said in a statement.

"This series completely reiterates the fact that women today can achieve the impossible and work at any position in their workspace. I am sure that the viewers will love the series, for its cast who portray strong-minded characters and women of substance in the show," she added.

"M.O.M" will also see actors like Mona Singh, Nidhi Singh and Palomi Ghosh playing pivotal roles.

 

Tags:
ALTBalajiALTBalaji showsSakshi TanwarSakshi Tanwar TV showsM.O.M. - Mission Over Mars
Next
Story

ZEE5's Global Guide to a Weekend Binge

Must Watch

PT2M30S

5W1H: 4 terrorists killed in Pulwama encounter