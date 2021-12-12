Sara Ali Khan smashes soda bottles with bare hands on 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa' sets!

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan smashed soda bottles with her bare hands on the sets of singing reality show 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa'.

Sara is appearing as a special guest along with director Aanand L. Rai. While Sara and Aanand enjoyed all the performances by the contestants in Girls vs Boys special episode, Laj and Sharad gave brilliant performances to the songs 'Jugni' and 'Mere Rashke Qamar'.

After their performances, Sara Ali Khan in a unique way promoted her movie 'Atrangi Re' that stunned everyone. She challenges Sharad to drink 20 soda bottles. Somehow, Sharad completes drinking 8 bottles and she asks Sharad to smash the bottle against his hand. She then left everyone stunned by smashing two bottles against her own hand.

'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa' airs on Zee TV.