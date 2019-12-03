Satyakam Anand to feature in new TV show on Sai Baba

Mumbai: Actor Satyakam Anand, who played a prop role in Anurag Kashyap's movie "Gangs Of Wasseypur", will be seen in the TV show "Mere Sai: Shraddha Aur Saburi"

Satyakam will essay the role of Kanhoji in the show.

"My family and I were extremely elated when I got the offer to play a role in the show. I have already started preparing for the show, by observing the actors keenly on the screen," he said.

"Have also made various visits on the set and met the entire crew to understand the work pattern and adjust with the environment. It would be a great chance to work with such an experienced actor like Tushar Dalvi.. The role of Kanhoji is quite an interesting one and would see levels of highs and lows of emotions. It would be a great opportunity to learn and enhance my acting skills," Satyakam added.

"Mere Sai: Shraddha Aur Saburi" airs on Sony Entertainment Television.