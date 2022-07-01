NEW DELHI: TV actress Surbhi Tiwari who is popularly known for her role in Shagun has decided to file for a divorce from her husband Praveen Kumar Sinha. She has also filed a complaint against her in-laws for domestic violence.

While talking to ETimes, Surbhi shared, “Soon after I married, I realised Praveen and I weren’t compatible. Praveen had agreed to move to Mumbai to live with me but later refused to relocate. I wanted to continue acting but I couldn’t take up daily soaps, as I was flying with him. As a result, I was financially dependent on him and struggled for money. Besides, I wanted to start a family soon but he wasn’t keen.”

She further added, “I have filed a complaint against Praveen, his mother and his sisters-in-law for domestic violence and intimidating me. Also, I haven’t got my stree dhan (jewellery back, which is my right. Along with the jewellery given to them and me at the wedding, I also took silverware with me. I haven’t got anything back. If I had that, I wouldn’t have to sell my gold ornaments for survival and medical expenses. I feel cheated about a lot of things. Even after suffering so much, I had planned to part ways amicably. However, Praveen told me that he would not give me a divorce and that I could move the court for it. I have now decided to take the legal route against them. I will soon file for divorce."

For the unaware, Surbhi got married to Delhi-based pilot and businessman Praveen Kumar Sinha in 2019.

Surbhi got to fame with shows like - Shree Ganesh, Shikwah, Shagun, Hari Mirchi Lal Mirchi, Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo, Do Dil Bandhe Ek Dori Se and Hum Aapke Ghar Mein Rehte Hain among others.