Shakti Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit root for 'Bigg Boss OTT' contestant Karan Nath

Actors Shakti Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit are rooting for 'Bigg Boss OTT' contestant Karan Nath. In recently shared posts on social media they gave their best wishes to him.

Mumbai: Actors Shakti Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit are rooting for 'Bigg Boss OTT' contestant Karan Nath. In recently shared posts on social media they gave their best wishes to him.

The industry's stalwarts are seen coming out in support of their favourites to save them from elimination. Actors Shakti Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit have a massive fan following and their support for Nath will just increase the army of supporters for him.

Many love Karan Nath's game in 'Bigg Boss OTT'. He has raised his voice on many occasions when required. Matchmaker Sima Taparia also appreciated him as she entered the 'Bigg Boss OTT' house.

Well, what can be better for Karan Nath receiving support from outside and that too from actors who have made a mark in the industry? Shakti Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit's support would definitely be a bigger boost for him to play his game.

'Bigg Boss OTT' airs on Voot.
 

