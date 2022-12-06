topStoriesenglish
NewsEntertainmentTelevision
SHARK TANK INDIA

Shark Tank India 2 makers reveal its premiere date with a hilarious promo- Watch

Popular reality show Shark Tank India is all set to premiere on January 2, 2023. Amit Jain, CEO and Co-founder of CarDekho Group will be the new shark on the panel.

Edited By:  Garima Joshi|Last Updated: Dec 06, 2022, 04:57 PM IST|Source: ANI

Trending Photos

Shark Tank India 2 makers reveal its premiere date with a hilarious promo- Watch

Mumbai: Rejoice `Shark Tank India` fans! Your favourite show is soon going to be back with another season. Makers of the show have announced the premiere date of the first episode of season 2. The show will be back on television screens on January 2, 2023.  

Although Ashneer Grover will not return as a shark this season, the shark panel will have a new member. Sharks from season 1 - Aman Gupta, Anupam Mittal, Vineeta Singh, Namita Thapar, and Peyush Bansal are all set to invest in potential business. The new shark on the panel will be Amit Jain. Amit Jain is the CEO and Co-founder of CarDekho Group. 

In its second season, the program, which in its first season ignited India`s business growth engine and transformed the way the country views entrepreneurship, will once more give aspiring entrepreneurs a platform to pursue their entrepreneurial dreams by pitching their ideas to seasoned investors and business professionals.  

Watch the promo

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sony Entertainment Television (@sonytvofficial)

The makers shared a new promo in which a person was seen talking about the profits one can reap in gardening business over a normal job in a hilarious way. 

The show is based on the popular concept of the show of the same name - Shark Tank USA. It launched its first season in December last year. Last year MamaEarth co-founder Gazal Alagh was also a part of the team. However, it looks like she wouldn`t be returning this season either as she didn`t make it to the teaser.  

Live Tv

Shark Tank IndiaShark Tank release dateShark Tank new promoAshneer GroverAmit JainVineeta SinghPeyush BansalGhazal AlaghAman Gupta

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Most accurate analysis of Exit Polls
DNA Video
DNA: When STD service of telephone started in 1958
DNA Video
DNA: Iran rulers 'surrender' in front of hijab revolution
DNA Video
DNA: Deadly Connection between Corona and Heart Attack!
DNA Video
DNA: Iran rulers 'surrender' in front of hijab revolution
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Online 'Investigation' of 'Cyber ​​Terrorist Attack'
DNA Video
DNA: When poisonous gas leaked in Bhopal in 1984
DNA Video
DNA: Who is the 'mastermind' of anti-Brahmin slogans in JNU?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of Goldy Brar's detention
DNA Video
DNA: Allahabad HC official suspended for taking bribe using QR code