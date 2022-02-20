Shark Tank India: My wife doesn't listen to me, says Ashneer on wife wearing dress by designer he rejected

New Delhi: Shark Tank India has been all the rave on the internet ever since it aired in December last year and concluded on February 4. The show's judges have become national idols and their iconic dialogues have been turned into hilarious memes that have been circulating on social media.

One of the Sharks (investors) among them, which is Bharat Pe founder Ashneer Grover recently appeared on The Kapil Sharma show along with his wife Madhuri Jain.

Well, Ashneer spilled the beans about his life and also showed his hilarious side, his appearance on the show was extremely loved by everyone except one of the contestants who appeared on his show and was rejected with a lot of humiliation.

But seems like now it was her turn to hit back with a bang as she accused him of hypocrisy or ‘doglapan’, a word that he frequently uses on the show.

This all happened because on the Kapil Sharma show, Ashneer’s wife was seen wearing a dress of her brand ‘Twee In One’ to which Grover had also said that no one will ever want to wear it.

Ashneer who became famous for his straight-forwardness on the show has now responded to allegations revolving around the incident.

Speaking about the incident, Ashneer said that the entrepreneur usually designs clothes for models, but the samples she had shown on the show were not the best.

He went on sharing, “So I told her that I would make a mop out of it because it was so bad. So many of the entrepreneurs leave behind clothes for the sharks to try, and she left one for my wife—and I don’t know what my wife liked, she wore it to The Kapil Sharma Show, and a behind-the-scenes photo went viral, and the girl said that I had attacked her designs, but my wife was wearing them. Clearly, my wife has a mind of her own, and she doesn’t listen to me.”

For the unversed, the show features Emcure Pharmaceuticals CEO Namita Thapar, Shaadi.com founder Anupam Mittal, SUGAR Cosmetics founder Vineeta Singh, BharatPe co-founder Ashneer Grover, Lenskart co-founder Peyush Bansal, boAt founder Aman Gupta and MamaEarth co-founder Ghazal Alagh as the judges.

Shark Tank India was launched last year in December and is an adaptation of the popular US reality show Shark Tank. The show wrapped up on Feb 4 after airing 35 episodes.

Shark Tank presents a platform for aspiring entrepreneurs to pitch their business ideas to a panel of market leaders, who invest in their company and mentor them in return for equity stakes in their company.