‘Shark Tank India’ Season 3 Shooting Begins; Vineeta Singh, Namita Thapar And Others Look Dashing - Pics

Season 3 will feature Namita Thapar (CEO of Emcure Pharmaceuticals), Anupam Mittal (Shaadi.com founder), Aman Gupta (co-founder and CMO of boAt), Vineeta Singh (co-founder and CEO of Sugar Cosmetics), and Amit Jain (CEO and co-founder of CarDekho) as the main sharks. 

Last Updated: Sep 23, 2023
‘Shark Tank India’ Season 3 Shooting Begins; Vineeta Singh, Namita Thapar And Others Look Dashing - Pics Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: The shooting for the third season of the popular show ‘Shark Tank India’ has finally begun. Taking to Instagram, Shark Tank India shared a string of pictures from the sets for Season 3 on their official handle which they captioned, “Lights. Camera. Sharks. The Shark Tank India Season 3 shoot begins! We welcome the Sharks @anupammittal.me, @boatxaman, @namitathapar, @vineetasng, and @amitjain_cardekho for the first schedule. Stay tuned for more Shark reveals and exciting updates! #SharkTankIndia season 3 streaming soon on Sony LIV. #SharkTankIndiaOnSonyLIV.”

Season 3 will feature Namita Thapar (CEO of Emcure Pharmaceuticals), Anupam Mittal (Shaadi.com founder), Aman Gupta (co-founder and CMO of boAt), Vineeta Singh (co-founder and CEO of Sugar Cosmetics), and Amit Jain (CEO and co-founder of CarDekho) as the main sharks. In the pictures, the sharks could be seen posing together in colourful pantsuits and gowns.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Season 3 of ‘Shark Tank India’ will stream on the OTT platform Sony Liv. The official streaming date of Season 3 is still awaited. Earlier the makers dropped a promo video of Season 3 on social media. The video began with an award function in which a businessman is honored for his efforts in which he shared the struggles he faced in his career and began his profession with thousands of rupees provided to him by his uncles and father.

Shark Tank India season 2 ignited a wave of entrepreneurial growth by investing a staggering 80 crores across 103 businesses. From breakthrough technological solutions to cutting-edge healthcare innovations, the show witnessed some exceptional pitches and celebrated the spirit of entrepreneurship, propelling startups to new heights. The show is based on the popular concept of the show of the same name - Shark Tank USA. 

