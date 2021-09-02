हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Sidharth Shukla

Sidharth Shukla dies at 40, Manoj Bajpayee-Harbhajan Singh pay condolences

Sidharth Shukla has been one of the most popular TV stars in teh country for over a decade. His death has sent a shock wave across the nation.

Sidharth Shukla, one of the biggest stars of the Indian TV, has passed away in Mumbai at the age of 40. A heart attack is said to be the reason behind his death. He worked in TV shows like Balika Vadhu and Bigg Boss, and films like Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania. He is survived by his mother and two sisters.

"He was brought dead to the hospital some time ago," confirmed the officials at the Cooper Hospital in Mumbai.

Shukla began his career in showbiz as a model and made his acting debut with a lead role in the television show Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na. He later appeared on shows such as Jaane Pehchaane Se... Ye Ajnabbi, Love U Zindagi, and a household name with Balika Vadhu.

He also participated in reality shows, including Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 6, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7 and Bigg Boss 13.

In 2014, Shukla made his Bollywood debut with the Karan Johar-produced Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania where he had a supporting role.

Celebrities were shocked to hear the news. They expressed their grief on social media.

 

 

