Singer Thomson Andrews in Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 16? Here's the TRUTH

New Delhi: With the countdown about to begin for India's biggest reality show Bigg Boss Season 16, speculation about expected contestants has already kicked in. Many names are doing the rounds on social media which have already set the buzz ringing for the game show hosted by none other than Bhaijaan Salman Khan.

SINGER INSIDE BIGG BOSS 16 HOUSE

Rumours were rife that singer Thomson Andrews will be seen inside as a contestant this season. When contacted, Andrews told Zee News that he will not be seen inside the Bigg Boss 16 house this time as he has previous ongoing work projects to complete and personal commitments to fulfil. Thomson said he would indeed consider it in the near future, but not this year.

BIGG BOSS 16 TENTATIVE CONTESTANTS LIST

Several active fan pages on social media platforms are already speculating the names of celebrities who will be participating in the upcoming season of the reality show Bigg Boss 16. The tentative contestants' list includes Ankita Lokhande, Disha Parmar, Shiney Ahuja, Munawar Faruqui, Saisha Shinde, Anjali Arora, Kanika Mann, Prachi Desai and Vivian Dsena among others.

Several reports suggest that Salman Khan's show will begin on October 1 this year. However, till now there has been no official statement or word from the makers on the commencement of the show as yet.

