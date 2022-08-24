NewsEntertainmentTelevision
BIGG BOSS 16

Singer Thomson Andrews in Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 16? Here's the TRUTH

Bigg Boss 16 news update: The tentative contestants' list includes Ankita Lokhande, Disha Parmar, Shiney Ahuja, Munawar Faruqui, Saisha Shinde, Anjali Arora, Kanika Mann, Prachi Desai and Vivian Dsena among others.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Aug 24, 2022, 04:43 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Singer Thomson Andrews in Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 16? Here's the TRUTH

New Delhi: With the countdown about to begin for India's biggest reality show Bigg Boss Season 16, speculation about expected contestants has already kicked in. Many names are doing the rounds on social media which have already set the buzz ringing for the game show hosted by none other than Bhaijaan Salman Khan. 

SINGER INSIDE BIGG BOSS 16 HOUSE

Rumours were rife that singer Thomson Andrews will be seen inside as a contestant this season. When contacted, Andrews told Zee News that he will not be seen inside the Bigg Boss 16 house this time as he has previous ongoing work projects to complete and personal commitments to fulfil. Thomson said he would indeed consider it in the near future, but not this year.

BIGG BOSS 16 TENTATIVE CONTESTANTS LIST

Several active fan pages on social media platforms are already speculating the names of celebrities who will be participating in the upcoming season of the reality show Bigg Boss 16. The tentative contestants' list includes Ankita Lokhande, Disha Parmar, Shiney Ahuja, Munawar Faruqui, Saisha Shinde, Anjali Arora, Kanika Mann, Prachi Desai and Vivian Dsena among others.

Several reports suggest that Salman Khan's show will begin on October 1 this year. However, till now there has been no official statement or word from the makers on the commencement of the show as yet. 

Stay tuned for all updates on Bigg Boss 16!

 

Live Tv

Bigg Boss 16Thomson AndrewsBigg Boss 16 updateSalman KhanSalman Khan newsBigg Boss 16 newsBigg Boss 16 contestants listsinger Thomson Andrews

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of Apple's love for India
DNA Video
DNA: Zee News ground report from Taiwan's most powerful military airbase
DNA Video
DNA: Caste certificate for God too?
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistani connection of 'Sar Tan Se Juda'.
DNA Video
DNA: What is Control Demolition Technique by which Twin Towers will be demolished?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Double standard' on freedom of expression?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; August 23, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of radical thinking
DNA Video
DNA: Why China upset with India-Taiwan relations?
DNA Video
DNA: Heavy rains create flood-like situation in many Indian states