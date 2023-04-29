Sonali Bendre Gets A Sweet Surprise From 'India's Best Dancer 3' Choreographers And Terence Lewis, Pics Inside

New Delhi: Sony Entertainment Television's India's Best Dancer 3 has finally chosen the 'Behtareen 13' dancers after a rollercoaster ride of auditions and mega auditions. The 'Grand Premiere', this upcoming weekend will be the 'Best Ka Biggest Celebration' revealing to India, the contestants with their choreographers. Gracing the show as a special guest would be Remo D'Souza, who would be a part of the E.E.N.T judges' panel.

This weekend will be special for first-time IBD judge, Sonali Bendre as well who would be swept off her feet by the choreographers of the show. Wooing her would be Tushar Shetty, Paramdeep Singh, Pankaj Thapa and Rupesh Soni who would make her heart flutter, dancing to some chosen chartbusters from the Bollywood diva's career.

Grooving to songs "Ae nazni suno na", "Sambhala hai maine bohat apne dil ko", "Aankho mai base ho tum", "Jo haal dil ka", the choreographers would turn the atmosphere rose tinted with their awe-some dance styles. Taking a "mauke pe chauka" would also be judge Terence Lewis who would not shy away from breaking a leg with the evergreen beauty as well. Sonali Bendre would even opine how "Ae Nazneen Suno Na", although underrated, is her favourite song.

Tune in to watch this special moment on India's Best Dancer 3, this weekend at 8:00 pm only on Sony Entertainment Television.