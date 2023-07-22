trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2639131
Sonali Bendre Sets 'India's Best Dancer 3' Stage On Fire With Norwegian Dance Group

The show will witness an international flair with the appearance of the enigmatic Norwegian dance sensation 'Quickstyle.' Along with Sonali Bendre, The Quickstyle group will perform on 'Pyaar Kiya Toh Nibhana' from the film Major Sahab.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 22, 2023, 11:59 PM IST
  • The Quickstyle group will perform on 'Pyaar Kiya Toh Nibhana'
  • Contestants will be challenged this weekend in 'Adla Badli' special episode

Sonali Bendre Sets 'India's Best Dancer 3' Stage On Fire With Norwegian Dance Group Pic Courtesy: Sony Entertainment Television

New Delhi: This weekend, 'India's Best Dancer 3' is all set to captivate its audience with an exhilarating episode. Contestants of 'India's Best Dancer 3' will be challenged this weekend to step out of their comfort zone in the thrilling 'Adla Badli' special episode, aiming to prove their mettle in the dance arena. Adding to the excitement, the evening will be graced by the presence of the hilarious duo, Bharti Singh and her husband Harsh Limbachiyaa, along with Harshdeep Kaur and Mukti Mohan. 

The show will witness an international flair with the appearance of the enigmatic Norwegian dance sensation 'Quickstyle.' Along with Sonali Bendre, The Quickstyle group will perform on 'Pyaar Kiya Toh Nibhana' from the film Major Sahab.

'India's Best Dancer 3' airs this weekend at 8pm only on Sony Entertainment Television. 

