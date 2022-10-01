NewsEntertainmentTelevision
STAR PLUS

Star Plus upcoming show 'Faltu' takes over social media while creating a trend!

The show will be coming up with a story of a girl who makes her dream come true despite being rejected by her own family. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Oct 01, 2022, 02:49 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • The show will be coming up with a story of a girl who makes her dream come true despite being rejected by her own family.
  • Having seen Star Plus coming up with such an inspirational show, the Netizens have started to make noise all over the social media universe.

Trending Photos

Star Plus upcoming show 'Faltu' takes over social media while creating a trend!

New Delhi: Ever since the makers announced their upcoming show 'Faltu' the audience are truly gotten connected with the story it is about to bring. 

The show will be coming up with a story of a girl who makes her dream come true despite being rejected by her own family. Having seen Star Plus coming up with such an inspirational show, the Netizens have started to make noise all over the social media universe. 

While taking it to their social media handles, the Netizens are praising the makers to bring such an engaging and motivational story that highlights a very important issue regarding unwanted girl child.

While writing about the show, the Netizens wrote - 

 

 

Being a flag bearer of bringing such issues to light, Star Plus' new show Faltu promises to be an inspirational story that holds a very strong message for society about the strength of a girl child. Viewers are waiting with much anticipation to catch the show only on Star Plus! And now that the promo is out, it will be exciting to see how Faltu’s story unravels and where exactly it takes her!

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Putin's plan to divide Ukraine
DNA Video
DNA: India's 'entry' into the 5G era of the Internet
DNA Video
DNA: How many 'high commands' will there be in Congress?
DNA Video
DNA: Business of Fake News against India exposed
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 30, 2022
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: IAS officer's egoistic reply to girl's sanitary pad request
DNA Video
DNA: Whose stomach is getting filled with mid day meal?
DNA Video
DNA: Bajrang Dal's 'special performance' at Garba
DNA Video
DNA: Heart touching analysis on World Heart Day
DNA Video
DNA: Now all women, married or unmarried, have right to safe abortion in India!