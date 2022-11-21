Sumbul Touqeer's father breaks silence on Salman Khan's obsession charges, says 'She sees Shalin Bhanot as..'

New Delhi: In the recent Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 16, Salman Khan schooled Sumbul and Shalin. The actor said that the 19-year-old actress is 'obsessed' with Shalin Bhanot and on this, Sumbul's father has finally broken his silence.

Soon after Shalin and MC Stan had a fight on Bigg Boss 16 last week, Tina said that Sumbul is obsessed with Shalin. When Shalin got upset with Tina, she told the 'Imlie' actress that she takes advantage of the fights between the two. Tina also said that Sumbul always comes 'in between' because she is also in love with him. Salman on the other hand agreed to all of this and even talked about Sumbul's obsession with Shalin.

The 19-year-old actress cried rivers telling everyone that she does not have any feelings for Shalin other than friendship. She even swore on her father that she does not have a crush on the actor.

Sumbul's father Touqeer Hasan Khan on this told ETimes in an interview that, "She isn't obsessed with Shalin but is caring towards him. During the fight, even Soundarya was holding MC Stan back. No one noticed it, but Sumbul came into the limelight."

"Sab ek doosre ko kiss kar rahe hain, hug kar rahe hain, sab friends hain par agar Sumbul kare toh usko bola jaata hai (Everyone is kissing and hugging one another but Sumbul gets to listen to things if she does something). This has been happening since day one. Everyone knows that the more they target her, the more hype they will get. She has become a soft target," he added.

He even claimed that Sumbul saw a 'father figure' in Shalin because of "a couple of similarities between Shalin and Sumbul, including sharing a birthday." He also said that Sumbul went through 'something similar' (as she did after Shalin and MC Stan's fight) when he had a similar incident five years ago.