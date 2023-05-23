Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Controversy: Ex-Cast Member Priya Ahuja Rajda Aka Rita Reporter Alleges 'Mental Harassment'

New Delhi: After Jennifer Mistry, who played Roshan Sodhi on the popular sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah levelled sexual misconduct allegations against the makers, former cast actresses who have been a part of the show have opened up too. Recently, Monika Bhadoriya, who played Bawri on the show talked about the misbehaviour she faced during her stint and now another actress Priya Ahuja Rajda who was seen in Rita Reporter's character has alleged 'mental harassment'.

TAARAK MEHTA KA OOLTAH CHASHMAH CONTROVERSY:

In an interview with ETimes, Priya Ahuja Rajda talked about her experience while on the show, "Yes the artists have to go through mental harassment when they work on Taarak Mehta. Kaafi hota hai… mentally I’ve also gone through difficulties while working there but it didn’t affect me much maybe because Malav, my husband who was the director of the show for 14 years, he was earning. One benefit I had of working there was since I didn’t have a contract I was never stopped from working outside. Asit Kumarr Modi bhai, Sohil Ramani or Jatin Bajaj (he’s like my younger brother) they never misbehaved with me. But as far work is concerned I’ve been subjected to unfair treatment. After I got married to Malav they reduced my track. It was no longer how it used to be. I’ve been clueless about my track in the show after pregnancy and when Malav left the show. I messaged Asit bhai so many times asking him about my track in the show but there has been no response. Sometimes he would comment “Arre tujhe kaam karne ki kya zarurat hai Malav is working Na”. I’m an individual and I did not get this show because I was Malav’s wife. I was a part of this show before I got married to Malav. I never got a proper response. Malav was shooting and I was also working on some or the other thing it wasn’t affecting me financially, so I never bothered to speak," she said.

She also shared how she didn't even know whether her track was on the show or not."I am feeling bad that ever since Malav has left the show they haven’t called or responded to my message. It has been six months since he left the show and they haven’t called me to shoot. That I feel as an artist is unfair. I called up Sohil and requested him to ask Asit ji about my track in the show, I even dropped a message to Asit bhai asking if I am still a part of the show but I haven’t heard from both of them and I think it is a little unfair.

Even if I am not a part of the show tell me I’m not dying to comeback but it is wrong that Malav has left the show, so now you don’t want to call me. Joh attitude raha hai in the last 6-8 years I was very sure they will not call me. I’d told Malav also about it when he was leaving the show that now they won’t call me, neither they will announce that I’m still part of the show, not they will call me. They will keep me hanging."

JENNIFER MISTRY vs TAARAK MEHTA MAKERS

Meanwhile, for the uninitiated actress Jennifer Mistry, who had been associated with the sitcom for the last 15 years and played Roshan Sodhi on the show levelled serious allegations against producer Asit Kumarr Modi, Project Head Sohail Ramani, and executive producer Jatin Bajaj. She quit the show after being a part of it for more than a decade.