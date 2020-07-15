हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah new episodes to telecast from this date - Deets inside

There's much in store for the fans - from the new storyline, funny banter to sticking to the ground realities - all this and more to bring a smile on viewers' faces. 

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah new episodes to telecast from this date - Deets inside
Pic Courtesy: TV show still

New Delhi: One of the most loved and longest-running sitcoms on Indian television - Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has begun shoot and is taking all the necessary social distancing norm. Due to the deadly novel coronavirus pandemic, TV and film shoots were put on hold. 

Creative production house behind the show– Neela Film Productions Pvt Ltd recently announced the recommencement of its much-loved show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. The new episodes will be telecast July 22, 2020, onwards at 8:30 pm on Sony SAB TV and promise to bring back the Gokuldham Society’s everyday dose of fun and laughter to its viewers. 

There's much in store for the fans - from the new storyline, funny banter to sticking to the ground realities - all this and more to bring a smile on viewers' faces. Also, the announcement comes close on the heels of the show completing a whopping 12 years since it first aired on July 28, 2008.

Over the last three and a half months, millions of viewers have been eagerly awaiting for Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah to telecast new episodes and finally, the wait is over. The new episodes will tickle the funnybones one more time. 

 

Tags:
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah ChashmahTaarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah new episodesCoronavirusCOVID-19Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah shootdayabenJethalal
Next
Story

Charu Asopa looks pretty in a sari, applies mehendi as she performs Shravan puja, pics go viral
  • 9,06,752Confirmed
  • 23,727Deaths

Full coverage

  • 1,29,34,317Confirmed
  • 5,69,697Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT4M

'Peaceful resolution of India-China border row crucial for regional and global stability'