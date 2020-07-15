Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah new episodes to telecast from this date - Deets inside

New Delhi: One of the most loved and longest-running sitcoms on Indian television - Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has begun shoot and is taking all the necessary social distancing norm. Due to the deadly novel coronavirus pandemic, TV and film shoots were put on hold.

Creative production house behind the show– Neela Film Productions Pvt Ltd recently announced the recommencement of its much-loved show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. The new episodes will be telecast July 22, 2020, onwards at 8:30 pm on Sony SAB TV and promise to bring back the Gokuldham Society’s everyday dose of fun and laughter to its viewers.

There's much in store for the fans - from the new storyline, funny banter to sticking to the ground realities - all this and more to bring a smile on viewers' faces. Also, the announcement comes close on the heels of the show completing a whopping 12 years since it first aired on July 28, 2008.

Over the last three and a half months, millions of viewers have been eagerly awaiting for Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah to telecast new episodes and finally, the wait is over. The new episodes will tickle the funnybones one more time.