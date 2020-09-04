Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Tapu Sena's dance performance at Ganeshotsav 2020 leaves everyone stunned - In pics

New Delhi: The auspicious occasion of Ganeshotsav begins every year with Ganesh Chaturthi which was celebrated on August 22 this time. The 10-day long festival culminates on Anant Chaturdashi (September 1). It is one of the major festivals in the country and widely celebrated in Maharashtra.

In the special episodes of popular sitcom 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah', Gokuldham society organised the Ganeshotsav 2020 like every year but the only difference this time was that social distancing norms followed due to the deadly novel coronavirus pandemic.

Tapu Sena comprising the kids of the Gokuldham society - Sonu, Tapu, Gogi, Pinku and Goli - they organised the Rangarang Karyakram which saw stunning performances by all.

“We are gunning to go out there and put up a great performance. We are sure that everyone will love it, there’s no way they won’t. We decided what our act is going to be well in advance and practised thoroughly. There’s dance, there’s singing, there’s a little bit of an act and a lot more in our performance. But the highlight is Haathi uncle who plays a big part in our performance. We are grateful to him for immediately agreeing to be part of our performance,” says Palak Sidhwani, who plays the role of Sonu on the show.

“Our performance is going to top everyone else’s, hands-down. We have not only conceived the performance thoughtfully but also put in a lot of effort in perfecting it. The idea and moral behind it in itself, is a winner and we are eagerly looking forward to presenting it to everyone,” says Kush Shah, who plays the role of Goli.

“Festivity is in the air and the atmosphere is charged. I am excited about the Rangarang Karyakram and have my dance performance-ready. I am sure that my performance will make a grand impression and I am confident that it’ll be great! Also, everyone will see Anjali in a new look this time. My performance is dedicated to Lord Ganesha and through it, I pray for everyone's health and safety,” says Sunayana Fozdar, who plays the role of Anjali Mehta.