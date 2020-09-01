Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah welcomes Ganpati Bappa home, Sunayana Fozdar and Balwinder Singh enter show - In Pics

New Delhi: One of the most popular and longest-running sitcoms on television, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah welcomed Bappa home with much aplomb. The festive fervour inside the Gokuldham society remains high with brimming energy and happiness.

Here are the pictures:

In the Ganpati special episodes, Tapu Sena makes meticulous arrangements to welcome Bappa into the society. The pandal has been kept minimalistic but is elegantly decorated. Madhavi and Bhide along with Tapu Sena set up Bappa’s idol in its place and perform an aarti welcoming him back.

Keeping the precautionary measures in mind, the residents of Gokuldhaam Society have agreed on each family performing aarti separately. Meanwhile, everyone gets a Darshan of Bappa streamed on their TV sets through the cameras installed around the pandal.

Meanwhile, two new faces have been introduced on the show. Sunayana Fozdar and Balwinder Singh will be seen playing Anjali and Roshan Singh Sodhi on the show after the old faces made an exit.

On Neha Mehta, who played Anjali before, leaving the show, producer Asit Kumarr Modi said: "Neha Mehta will always remain part of the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah family. 12 years of working together bind you in a relationship that cannot be easily expressed in words. The decision to part ways was mutually agreed on. Everyone in the team appreciates and values her contribution to Anjali Mehtta’s character and the show. And, if ever in the future we have an opportunity to include her in any of our projects, we will definitely seek her out."