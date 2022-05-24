हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Rumours are strong that Munmun Dutta aka Babita Ji has been approached for Bigg Boss OTT Season 2.

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Popular television sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is in news these days for its lead actors leaving the show. After speculation about Shailesh Lodha aka Taarak Mehta leaving the show after 14 years, the buzz is strong that actress Munmun Dutta, better known as Babita Ji on the show might also leave soon. 

MUNMUN DUTTA TO QUIT TAARAK MEHTA KA OOLTAH CHASHMAH

Well, rumours are strong that Munmun Dutta might quit the show for Bigg Boss OTT Season 2, as per BollywoodLife.com report. Netizens are also speculating about Babita Ji's exit from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. 

Not to forget, Munmun entered the Bigg Boss 15 as a challenger along with Surbhi Chandna, Akanksha Puri and Vishal Singh during one of the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes for Ticket to Finale tasks. However, it was only for a few hours. 

Nothing has been confirmed by the makers or the actress as yet. 

TAARAK MEHTA KA OOLTAH CHASHMAH ACTORS LEAVING THE SHOW

Earlier, rumours of Taarak Mehta aka Shailesh Lodha leaving the show had also surfaced. The producer Asit Kumarr Modi however, in one of his interviews clarified that he is not aware of this development. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by  (@mmoonstar)

Meanwhile, Dayaben aka Disha Vakani has been away from the show for almost 3 years now. Disha took a maternity break from the show after she was blessed with a baby girl in 2018. She got hitched to Mayur Pandya on November 24, 2015.

 

