New Delhi: Popular television sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is in news these days for its lead actors leaving the show. After speculation about Shailesh Lodha aka Taarak Mehta leaving the show after 14 years, the buzz is strong that actress Munmun Dutta, better known as Babita Ji on the show might also leave soon.

MUNMUN DUTTA TO QUIT TAARAK MEHTA KA OOLTAH CHASHMAH

Well, rumours are strong that Munmun Dutta might quit the show for Bigg Boss OTT Season 2, as per BollywoodLife.com report. Netizens are also speculating about Babita Ji's exit from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

#MunmunDutta has decided to quit the show which is most popular on tv ran almost 14 years in Industry successfully and she was approached for #BiggBossOTT2 — mohd Hakimji (@MohdHakimji) May 23, 2022

#TaarakMehtaKaOoltahChashmah is one of the longest-running sitcoms on Indian television and it has an immense fanbase for its content as well as stars. However, we now hear one of its leading ladies may bid it adieu. Who? Well, it’s ‘#BabijaJi’ #MunmunDutta. pic.twitter.com/ml8lgPzr5c — Always First (@alwaysFTweets) May 23, 2022

Not to forget, Munmun entered the Bigg Boss 15 as a challenger along with Surbhi Chandna, Akanksha Puri and Vishal Singh during one of the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes for Ticket to Finale tasks. However, it was only for a few hours.

Nothing has been confirmed by the makers or the actress as yet.

TAARAK MEHTA KA OOLTAH CHASHMAH ACTORS LEAVING THE SHOW

Earlier, rumours of Taarak Mehta aka Shailesh Lodha leaving the show had also surfaced. The producer Asit Kumarr Modi however, in one of his interviews clarified that he is not aware of this development.

Meanwhile, Dayaben aka Disha Vakani has been away from the show for almost 3 years now. Disha took a maternity break from the show after she was blessed with a baby girl in 2018. She got hitched to Mayur Pandya on November 24, 2015.