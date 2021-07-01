हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Babita Ji aka Munmun Dutta's sizzling ramp walk video goes viral - Watch

Munmun Dutta's first brush with acting started in the 2004 TV show 'Hum Sab Baraati'.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah&#039;s Babita Ji aka Munmun Dutta&#039;s sizzling ramp walk video goes viral - Watch
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Popular actress Munmun Dutta, better known as Babita Ji among fans, has once again hogged the limelight for her sizzling ramp walk. She took to Instagram and shared a couple of posts, winning a million hearts of her fans. 

Babita Ji aka Munmun Dutta wrote: Had a little runway moment. #reels #reelsinstagram #reelsvideo #reelsindia #reelkarofeelkaro #reelitfeelit #munmundutta #runwaymoment #runwaymodel #modelmoments #sundayvibes

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by  (@mmoonstar)

The actress was in news recently for using a 'casteist' slur' in her social media video, and FIR was also filed against her. However, the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress apologised for unintentionally hurting the sentiments of a community on her social media handle. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by  (@mmoonstar)

Munmun Dutta's first brush with acting started in the 2004 TV show 'Hum Sab Baraati'. She also made her movie debut in Kamal Haasan's Mumbai Xpress in 2005, followed by her appearance in the 2006 movie 'Holiday'. 

She plays Babita Iyer in one of the longest-running sitcoms on television 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' and became a household name ever since it first started off in 2008. 

 

