Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Gogi aka Samay Shah threatened by goons, files police complaint

New Delhi: Television actor Samay Shah, better known as Gogi from popular sitcom 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' recently met with an untoward incident on October 27, 2020, outside his apartment in Borivali, Mumbai.

Narrating his ordeal, Samay Shah in a telephonic chat told DNA.com, "This is the third time such an incident has taken place. The guy, I don't know who he is and I have no clue what was the reason behind this, visited my apartment complex looking for me. He asked my watchman about my whereabouts. Meanwhile, I happened to return from one of my shoots. He saw me and started abusing me. He said 'kaat dalunga tujhe, dekh lena kya karega (I will cut you into pieces). I was completely taken aback with what transpired because I have no personal issues with anyone. I am completely blank and clueless right now."

"I am giving this information to all those who love me, my fans because I think it would be better for me and my family if God forbid something happens."

Samay Shah aka Gogi has filed a police complaint and put up the CCTV grab of the incident on his Instagram story. Here's the screen grab:

The young actor also clarified that the reason for putting it up on social media is that these attackers don't spread false news against him, alleging that he misbehaved with fans. Samay said, "I treat my fans very kindly and I know how to respect them. Therefore, I wanted to make sure that the truth is out."



