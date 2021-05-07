Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's new Anjali Bhabhi aka Sunayana Fozdar reacts to Neha Mehta's comeback on show

New Delhi: Asit Kumarr Modi's 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' has been running successfully for a decade and entertaining its viewers. Last year, a few new faces replaced the old ones and naturally, fans were eager to watch the show even more. Actress Sunayana Fozdar, who has worked in several TV shows came on board as Anjali Bhabhi after Neha Mehta quit playing the character for 12 long years.

In an interview with Bombay Times, Sunayana Fozdar reacted to rumours of Neha Mehta returning to the show. She said, "Ever since I was chosen to play Anjali, questions on the replacement haven’t stopped. I was very clear from the beginning that I would work on the character through my eyes and not on the basis of how someone played it for so many years. I am not a newcomer and I have done many shows before this. I am glad that I got the opportunity to be a part of this show and I could add my flavour to the role. I feel a character is above any actor and we need to remember that. Rest is for the viewers to decide how comfortable they are seeing the new Anjali bhabhi."

When asked if she knows Neha had once mentioned that she would love to come back on the show, Sunayana said, "I have no clue. It has been almost eight months since I am playing Anjali. If Neha Mehta wants to come back to the show, then it is entirely producer Asit Kumarr Modi’s call. I am no one to comment on it."

Another lead character that has been missing from the show is Dayaben.

Disha Vakani, who played Dayaben on the show, took a maternity break after she was blessed with a baby girl in 2018. The actress got hitched to Mayur Pandya on November 24, 2015.

Speculation over Disha's comeback had been doing the rounds for quite some time. After reports of Disha Vakani not returning to the show started doing the rounds, it came to light that makers are hunting for a fresh face.

In fact, several names like Vibhoutee Sharma and Ami Trivedi replacing the actress also popped up. However, all these turned out to be rumours and nothing else.

Suspense is still mounted on whether Disha will return to the show full time or not.