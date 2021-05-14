Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Tapu aka Bhavya Gandhi's father dies of COVID, co-star Gogi pens emotional poem!

New Delhi: Actor Bhavya Gandhi, who played Tapu (Tipendra Jethalal Gada) in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah lost his father Vinod Gandhi due to COVID-19 recently. The actor's dad had tested positive for the virus on April 9 and breathed his last on May 11, 2021, Tuesday evening.

Bhavya Gandhi, who played Tapu's character for the longest time in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah told PTI that said his father was under COVID-19 treatment at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital here.

"My father was being treated for COVID-19 for more than a month. Initially, he was in a different hospital but as the case got worse he was admitted to Kokilaben hospital. He passed away yesterday at around 4 pm," Bhavya Gandhi told PTI.

Bhavya's co-star Samay Shah, who plays Gogi on the show penned an emotional poem for his friend's personal loss. He shared the poem on his Instagram story. Take a look:

Bhavya Gandhi started off as a child artiste in the popular sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. He played Tapu from 2008 to 2017. He has worked in the 2010 release Striker, and made his Gujarati film debut in Pappa Tamne Nahi Samjaay. It released on August 25, 2017. It starred Manoj Joshi, Ketki Dave and Johny Lever in lead roles.

In 2019, he featured in the comedy series Shaadi Ke Siyape for &TV.

Condolences to the actor and his family!