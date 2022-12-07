Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Tapu aka Raj Anadkat QUITS show, says 'time to lay speculations at rest...'

New Delhi: One of the most favourite characters of longest running Indian sitcom, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Tapu aka Raj Anadkat has ended his journey with the show. Putting all the speculation to rest, he confirmed that he is quitting the show through his 'thank you' note on Instagram. He promised to entertain his fans in future in his heartfelt note.

Raj Anadkat aka Tapu bid goodbye to the show and wrote in the social media note: "Hello Everyone, It's time to lay all questions and speculation to rest. My association with Neela Film Productions and Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmah has officially ended. It has been a wonderful journey of learning, making friends and having some of the best years of my career.”

"I would like to thank everyone who supported me in this journey - The entire team of TMKOC, my friends, family and of course all of you. Everyone who welcomed me into the show and loved me as 'TAPU ' Your love for my craft has always pushed me to give my best to each and every one of you, every single time.”

“I wish the team of TMKOC all the very best for the future of the show. I'll be back to entertain all of you very soon. Keep showering your love and support.

Soon after this confirmation, many fans commented on his timeline and expressed their sadness.

In 2017, Raj Anadkat replaced Bhavya Gandhi as Tapu. Earlier this year, Shailesh Lodha, who played Taarak Mehta on the show, also quit the show and was subsequently replaced by Sachin Shroff.