Taarak Mehta's Champak Chacha aka Amit Bhatt gets severely injured during shoot, read details

NEW DELHI: Television actor Amit Bhatt, who is well-known for his role as Champaklal Gada in the popular sitcom 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah', has reportedly been injured during a shoot on the sets. As per ETimes, Amit Bhatt has received serious injuries as he tripped and fell on the sets. The act0r has been advised complete bed rest by the doctors.

The report stated that while performing one of the scenes, Amit had to run when he lost his balance and fell. The actor is currently not shooting for the show and the makers are also totally cooperating with him. Meanwhile, there is no official confirmation on this yet.

Amit Bhatt aka Champak Chacha is one of the most loved characters from the show. His on-screen chemistry with Dilip Joshi aka Jethalal is widely loved by fans.

Speaking of 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah', it is one of the most popular sitcoms on Indian television and is also the longest-running TV show. It premiered on 28 July 2008 and airs on Sony SAB and is also digitally available on SonyLIV. It is produced by Asit Kumar Modi.

Earlier this year, the show ran into a controversy in April after the episode 3441 paid a tribute to legendary singers Lata Mangeshkar, Mohammed Rafi, Mukesh, Kishore Kumar, SP Balasubrahmanyam and Bappi Lahiri, and wrongly mentioned 1965 as year of Sino-Indian War and 'Aye Mere Watan Ke Logo' song instead of 1962. However the team issued a public apology the same day, hours after the broadcast of that episode by correcting their mistake.