New Delhi: Actress Tejasswi Prakash and boyfriend Karan Kundrra have been going strong after coming out of Salman Khan hosted ‘Bigg Boss 15’. The lovebirds fell in love inside the show and Tejasswi also emerged as the winner and Karan was the second runner-up. The ‘Naagin 6’ actress seems to share a great rapport with Karan’s family as well. The actress recently shared a fun reel of herself with her mother and Karan’s mom trying out an Instagram trend. She captioned her post, “My mummas are doper than your mummas”.

In the video shared by Tejasswi, she can be seen sitting on the driver seat of her recently purchased Audi Q7, with Karan’s mother in the passenger seat and her own mother in the back seat. As the video begins, the three ladies put on their sunglasses and do matching dance steps.



The adorable video won many hearts, especially of Karan. Commenting on Teja’s post, the ‘Dance Deewane Junior’ host commented, “My god one day I leave you with the mothers and you do this” with laughing and flying kiss emojis.

TejRan fans also dropped in lovely comments on the post. One user wrote, “Hahahahahahah coolest post today so cute”. Another commented, “Just loved this...Such a bliss to see three of u in one frame”. A third user had written, “Awwwieee this reel is super cute ...this bond is precious”.

On the work front, both Tejaswi and Karan have their plates full. While Tejasswi is busy shooting for ‘Naagin 6’, Karan is currently hosting ‘Dance Deewane Juniors’.