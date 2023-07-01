Terence Lewis And Sonali Bendre's Mesmerising Baarish Dance On India's Best Dancer 3 Leaves All Awestruck - Watch

New Delhi: This weekend, get ready to enjoy the monsoon as the popular dance reality show, India's Best Dancer 3, will be celebrating the rains in its ‘Baarish Special’ episode. The dance acts will make everyone relive their childhood days and the innocent memories associated with this season. Making the evening more magical are TV stars - Shivangi Joshi and Kushal Tandon, who will be promoting their upcoming romance drama, ‘Barsatein – Mausam Pyaar Ka’, which premiers on 10th July.

However, the true highlight of the episode will be the scintillating and dreamy performance by judges - Sonali Bendre and Terence Lewis. The duo will be seen captivating the audience with their sizzling dance moves, celebrating the monsoon vibe on the stage. Sonali Bendre and Terence Lewis are set to take the viewers on a romantic memory tour, evoking the essence of monsoon with their heartwarming dance on the mesmerizing track "Saawan Barse". Their performance promises to leave a lasting impression.

Immerse yourself in the romantic nostalgia of monsoon, with India’s Best Dancer season 3 this weekend only on Sony Entertainment Television!