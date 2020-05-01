The heart-warming romantic comedy 'Ode to Joy' premieres on &PrivéHD

Based on a true story comes an inspiringly beautiful tale of how it hurts to take a pass at life's simple joys. All it takes is the right woman to make you feel like a different person but having to give up true love or rather face your biggest weakness can be the hardest choice to make. For the first time on Indian television, &PrivéHD, the premium destination for nuanced cinema, is set to premiere 'Ode to Joy' on Saturday, May 2, 2020, at 1 PM and 9 PM.

The film features Emmy award-winning director-actor duo Jason Winer and Martin freeman as they take you on a journey of highs and low through the life of Charlie. Available with the Zee Prime English HD Pack, the channel brings to you a unique intertwined tale of the misadventures of a man with self-sabotaging biology and an overzealous woman.

Charlie (Martin Freeman), a kind-hearted yet reclusive Brooklyn based shy librarian suffers from a form of narcolepsy that causes him to collapse like dead weight at the sudden exertion of strong sentiments like joy and happiness. This causes him to lead a sedentary lifestyle sans emotion while passing through a monotonous journey with each passing day. He does whatever it takes, from avoiding cute dogs to thinking sad thoughts and reading depressing books to stay awake throughout his routine tasks. But life throws him a curveball when the over enthusiast and gorgeous Francesca (Morena Baccarin) comes along turning his life upside down.

Will Charlie finally have his 'happily ever after'?

Jason Winer takes you on a humorous journey based on a true story as &PrivéHD premieres 'Ode to Joy' on Saturday, May 2, 2020, at 1 PM and 9 PM.