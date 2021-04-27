The Kapil Sharma Show actress Sugandha Mishra ties knot with comedian Sanket Bhosale - See first pics from wedding!

New Delhi: The Kapil Sharma Show actress and famous comedienne Sugandha Mishra and ace stand-up comedian Dr Sanket Bhosale. The intimate wedding affair took place in Jalandhar, Punjab on April 26, Monday. The marriage ceremony was attended by family and close friends only keeping the COVID protocol in mind.

Several pictures and videos of their Mehendi ceremony went viral on social media. Producer and close friend Preeti Simoes attended the wedding and shared some inside pictures of the ceremonies. Here's is the first picture of the bride Sugandha Mishra and groom Sanket Bhosale after the wedding:

Sugandha Mishra is a comedienne, a singer and a television host. She played various characters on-stage during her brief stint on 'The Kapil Sharma Show' previously. She was also seen in the reality show The Great Indian Laughter Challenge.

She made her acting debut with Heropanti in 2014 in a supporting role. She has featured in several TV shows like Dance Plus, IPL Extra Inning, Baal Veer, The Kapil Sharma Show, The Drama Company to name a few.

Sanket, on the other hand, is also a known comedian, mimicry artist and actor. He is famous for mimicking actors Sanjay Dutt and Salman Khan.

Sanket Bhosale was among top 10 finalists in Laugh India Laugh.