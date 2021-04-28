हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Sugandha Mishra

Kapil Sharma Show fame Sugandha Mishra marries Sanket Bhosale, couple shares first pics from wedding!

Sugandha Mishra and Dr Sanket Bhosale's marriage ceremony was attended by family and close friends only amid COVID-19 protocol.

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: The Kapil Sharma Show fame comedienne Sugandha Mishra tied the knot with ace stand-up comedian Dr Sanket Bhosale. The wedding was a private affair and took place in Jalandhar, Punjab on April 26, Monday. The marriage ceremony was attended by family and close friends only amid COVID-19 protocol.

The newlyweds took to their respective social media handles and posted first pictures as man and wife. Dressed in wedding attire, both the bride and the groom looked ravishing and smitten by each other as they exchange garlands at jai mala ceremony.

Sugandha Mishra and Sanket Bhosale shared the same picture with almost twinning captions. 

Aur isee ke sath ... @drrrsanket "Your Life ,My Rules"#suket wedding #weddinggoals #finally #shaadi #powercouple #love #sugandhamishra #drsanketbhosale @picberry.in

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by (@sugandhamishra23)

Aur isee ke sath Teen naam Poore ho gaey ! “Sugandha Mishra Bhosale” #Suket #wedding #weddinggoals #Married #life #love #PowerCouple #Sugandha #drsanketbhosale

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by  (@drrrsanket)

Earlier, several pictures and videos of their Mehendi ceremony went viral on social media. Producer and close friend Preeti Simoes attended the wedding and shared some inside pictures of the ceremonies. 

Sugandha Mishra is a comedienne, a singer and a television host. She played various characters on-stage during her brief stint on 'The Kapil Sharma Show' previously. She was also seen in the reality show The Great Indian Laughter Challenge.

She made her acting debut with Heropanti in 2014 in a supporting role. She has featured in several TV shows like Dance Plus, IPL Extra Inning, Baal Veer, The Kapil Sharma Show, The Drama Company to name a few.

Sanket, on the other hand, is also a known comedian, mimicry artist and actor. He is famous for mimicking actors Sanjay Dutt and Salman Khan. 

Sanket Bhosale was among the top 10 finalists in Laugh India Laugh. 

 

