The Kapil Sharma Show: Krushna Abhishek's hilarious act leaves Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khan and Jackky Bhagnani in splits - Watch

New Delhi: Ace comedian Kapil Sharma's comedy show titled 'The Kapil Sharma Show' will have the 'Coolie No.1' team as guests this weekend. In the short promo shared by host Kapil on his Instagram, comic punches can be seen hitting everywhere.

Krushna Abhishek and Kiku Sharda's hilarious act leaves Varun Dhawan and Jackky Bhagnani in splits. Watch it here:

Coolie No. 1 is directed by David Dhawan and produced by Vashu Bhagnani. It is a remake of superhit 1995 release of the same name starring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor.

The 2020 remake stars Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan in the lead role with Paresh Rawal in a supporting role. It will release on Christmas (December 25, 2020) on Amazon Prime Video.

Kapil Sharma's comedy show features Krushna Abhishek, Sumona Chakravarti, Chandan Prabhakar, Kiku Sharda, Archana Puran Singh and several other artistes.