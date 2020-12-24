हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kapil Sharma

The Kapil Sharma Show: Krushna Abhishek's hilarious act leaves Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khan and Jackky Bhagnani in splits - Watch

Coolie No. 1 is directed by David Dhawan and produced by Vashu Bhagnani. It is a remake of superhit 1995 release of the same name starring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor. 

The Kapil Sharma Show: Krushna Abhishek&#039;s hilarious act leaves Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khan and Jackky Bhagnani in splits - Watch
Pic Courtesy: TV show still/instagram

New Delhi: Ace comedian Kapil Sharma's comedy show titled 'The Kapil Sharma Show' will have the 'Coolie No.1' team as guests this weekend. In the short promo shared by host Kapil on his Instagram, comic punches can be seen hitting everywhere. 

Krushna Abhishek and Kiku Sharda's hilarious act leaves Varun Dhawan and Jackky Bhagnani in splits. Watch it here: 

Coolie No. 1 is directed by David Dhawan and produced by Vashu Bhagnani. It is a remake of superhit 1995 release of the same name starring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor. 

The 2020 remake stars Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan in the lead role with Paresh Rawal in a supporting role. It will release on Christmas (December 25, 2020) on Amazon Prime Video.

Kapil Sharma's comedy show features Krushna Abhishek, Sumona Chakravarti, Chandan Prabhakar, Kiku Sharda, Archana Puran Singh and several other artistes. 

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Kapil Sharmathe kapil sharmaKrushna AbhishekComedy showcoolie no.1Varun DhawanSara Ali Khan
Next
Story

KBC 12: Can you answer the Rs 1 crore question that stumped Shivam Rajput?

  • 1,01,23,778Confirmed
  • 1,46,756Deaths

Full coverage

  • 7,52,30,033Confirmed
  • 16,68,030Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT2M15S

Covid-19: Islam Vs Islam on the Corona Vaccine