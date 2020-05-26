These Top 5 children's TV shows bring back summer vacation nostalgia!

New Delhi: It is that time of the year when kids enjoy their summer vacation break in most parts of the country. However, due to the deadly novel coronavirus outbreak, the entire nation witnessed a lockdown from mid-March and currently, we are in phase 4 of it. Yet, riding high on the nostalgia trip of summer break, these top kids shows will bring back a smile on your faces.

Mighty Little Bheem

Based on 'Chhota Bheem', this TV show about a super-strong toddler, Little Bheem and his curiosities that take us on the adventures of his life. Set in a small town of India ‘Mighty Little Bheem’ will surely give you a complete dose of cuteness and entertainment.

Chacha Chaudhary

Our desi Sherlock Holmes, Chacha Chaudhary and his sidekick Saabu is a perfect duo to reminisce your childhood favourites. Watch Chacha Chaudhary solve crimes with his intelligence while Saabu fights with the goons.

Bapu

Disney’s brand new show Bapu, tells the story of a man who preaches positivity amongst the people. Set in the land of Bharatnagar, it is a show everyone will enjoy and learn from.

Guddu

Guddu is a show about a lion and his group of friends who work in the circus and entertain people. The series is filled with dance, drama and gymnastics. Never would you have ever seen a Lion dance and sing.

Wishenpoof

A beautiful story about Bianca, a little girl who has wish magic, which makes her wishes come true. Bianca along with her sidekick teddy - Bob, solves problems using the wish magic! It will be exciting to witness the magical life of this little girl.

The kids can make this summer vacation seem larger-than-life with these amazing shows.