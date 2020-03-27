This Saturday, feel inspired to live in present as &PrivéHD premieres 'The Tomorrow Man'

A man obsessed with the future, a woman trapped by the past and a chance to embrace the present! Here's a story of Ed and Ronnie – two eccentric souls stuck in 'the wrong side of the 60s' whose lives intertwine in 'The Tomorrow Man.' Feel the other side of the story of two stark opposites as &PrivéHD, the premium destination for nuanced cinema, premieres this romantic drama on Saturday, March 29, 2020, at 1 PM and 9 PM. Available with the Zee Prime English HD Pack, the channel encourages viewers to break-free from your inner inhibitions and live in present with the Privé Premiere of 'The Tomorrow Man'.

Written and directed by Noble Jones in his debut feature, 'The Tomorrow Man' features two seasoned actors in lead roles - the two-time Academy Award-nominee John Lithgow and the Golden Globe-nominee Blythe Danner. The endearing film, which premiered at Sundance Film Festival, garnered positive reviews for the heart-warming performances and its atypical plotline.

The movie revolves around the life of Ed Hemsler – a retired and divorced man who is obsessed with the apocalypse. He spends his time living a solitary life and preparing for a disaster that may never come. One fine day, he encounters Ronnie Meisner, an unconventionally attractive woman around his age who spends her life shopping for things she may never use. In a small town somewhere in America, the two try to find love while trying not to get lost in each other's eccentricity.

Will the one who dwells in the 'tomorrow' accept what life has to offer him 'today'?

This Saturday witness a heart-warming love story of a couple in their golden years as &PrivéHD premieres 'The Tomorrow Man' on Saturday, March 28, 2020, at 1 PM and 9 PM.