Times Prime offers complimentary ZEE5 subscription to entertain during coronavirus COVID-19 social distancing

As more and more people stay home following state-imposed lockdowns or self-quarantine due to rising cases of COVID-19, India's first comprehensive lifestyle membership, Times Prime has partnered with the country's entertainment Super-app, ZEE5 to offer an uninterrupted dose of digital entertainment to all those who are confined to their home during this unprecedented situation.

As part of this initiative, Times Prime is offering new users complimentary access to 6 months of ZEE5 subscription worth Rs. 599 as a part of the membership experience.

ZEE5 offers an exhaustive array of digital content with 100+ live TV channels and 1.25 lac+ hours of viewing across the languages of English, Hindi, Bengali, Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Marathi, Oriya, Bhojpuri, Gujarati & Punjabi making it one of the most comprehensive video destinations for OTT viewers. The platform is also set to host a large bouquet of blockbuster movies, new exclusives, binge-worthy ZEE5 Originals, and bespoke premium content to cater to this burgeoning new audience.

Vivek Jain, Business Head - Times Prime said, "The world is currently fighting a battle with the COVID-19 pandemic, with hundreds of millions of Indians having to be confined to their homes to be safe. Social distancing is surely the need of the hour. We want our members to stay home, stay safe and stay entertained. To enable this we are adding many partners that can help Prime patrons workout from home, get access to nutritionists and digital diet passes and most importantly get online consultation from doctors. I am very pleased to share that ZEE5, a leading OTT platform in India, will now be available on Times Prime keeping all our users entertained 24x7 across devices.”

Manpreet Bumrah, Vice President - Business Development & Commercial, ZEE5 India, said, “We are fully committed to undertake any preventive measures necessary to help the media ecosystem curb this unprecedented situation caused due to the COVID-19 crisis. With our partnership with Times Prime, we want to reach out to all the audiences across the country and help them enjoy responsibly by staying home whilst, catching up on their favourite shows/movies uninterrupted across 12 languages - only on ZEE5.”

At an introductory price of Rs. 999 only, Times Prime's premium lifestyle membership now offers exclusive access to 8 premium memberships that include Swiggy Super worth Rs.349, Gourmet Passport by Dineout worth Rs.1,499, Grofers membership worth Rs.249, Gaana+ by Gaana worth Rs.399, exclusive access to TOI+ the ad-free online version of the world's largest circulating newspaper, ETPrime membership worth Rs.399, FreshClub subscription worth Rs.399, and OYO Wizard Blue worth Rs.499. Additionally, Times Prime's exclusive payment partnerships with HDFC Payzapp, HDFC Times Card & Times Points can be used to purchase the Times Prime membership at up to 50% discount.

Customers can easily recover their membership fee within the first week and save up to Rs. 60,000 every year, making Times Prime the most comprehensive and cost-effective premium subscription service available in India.