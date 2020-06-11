Trending: Mouni Roy's on-set pic as Devi Sati from 'Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev' is going viral!

New Delhi: Amid the lockdown phase to battle the deadly novel coronavirus outbreak, people at home took relief in watching old TV shows. This brought back many good memories, taking us all on a pleasant nostalgia trip. Actress Mouni Roy too shared her great memory of portraying goddess Sati in popular mythological show 'Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev'.

On Monday, Mouni posted a picture from the show in her Sati avatar. The show which starred Mohit Raina in the titular role of Lord Shiva became a cult epic saga, giving immense popularity to the lead actors.

Check out the picture shared by Mouni on her Instagram.

Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev was first aired in 2011 on Life OK channel. The show has re-telecast amid lockdown phase on another private channel and has once gain glued the audiences to it.

When it first aired, the actors and makers received all the love and admiration of the viewers for its brilliant presentation and acting chops of the cast.

Meanwhile, Mouni has a massive fanbase of 12.9 million followers on Instagram alone which explains her popularity on the platform. On the work front, Mouni has 'Brahmastra' starring Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt lined-up for release.