हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Shilpa Shetty

Trending: Shilpa Shetty back on Super Dancer Chapter 4 amid husband Raj Kundra porn film controversy, performs Kanjak puja for contestant

Besides Shilpa, Anurag Basu and Geeta Kapur were also impressed by her dance moves.

Trending: Shilpa Shetty back on Super Dancer Chapter 4 amid husband Raj Kundra porn film controversy, performs Kanjak puja for contestant
Pic Courtesy: IANS photo

New Delhi: Braving against all odds, Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty is back to work. She was spotted on the sets of Super Dancer Chapter 4 - kids dance reality show recently and even shot for an episode. She was missing in action briefly after her husband Raj Kundra's name was embroiled in a pornography film case. 

Shilpa Shetty Kundra performed the Kanjak Puja for contestant Arshiya on the show after being smitten by her act. "I am very spiritual and a devoted Devi bhakt. I have had the opportunity to visit the Vaishno Devi temple once and the experience was very inspiring. After seeing this act today, I want to perform a 'kanjak pooja' for Arshiya," she said. 

Besides Shilpa, Anurag Basu and Geeta Kapur were also impressed by her dance moves.

Choreographer Geeta Kapur highly praised the act and says: "I have never been to Vaishno Devi temple, but really wish to go there someday. This was a very beautiful performance and it deserves a 'Sajdaa' (praise)."

Furthermore, Anurag Basu said, "I was so lost in the story, it was just amazing."

'Super Dancer Chapter 4' airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

(With IANS inputs)

 

 

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Shilpa ShettyKanjak Pujakanjak poojaSuper Dancer Chapter 4Raj KundraShilpa Shetty Husband
Next
Story

Sasural Simar Ka actress Dipika bashes trolls for saying hubby Shoaib Ibrahim made her a 'naukrani' - WATCH

Must Watch

PT6M5S

Afghanistan Crisis: How Taliban treat women of their household - the biggest testimony