Trending: Shilpa Shetty back on Super Dancer Chapter 4 amid husband Raj Kundra porn film controversy, performs Kanjak puja for contestant

New Delhi: Braving against all odds, Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty is back to work. She was spotted on the sets of Super Dancer Chapter 4 - kids dance reality show recently and even shot for an episode. She was missing in action briefly after her husband Raj Kundra's name was embroiled in a pornography film case.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra performed the Kanjak Puja for contestant Arshiya on the show after being smitten by her act. "I am very spiritual and a devoted Devi bhakt. I have had the opportunity to visit the Vaishno Devi temple once and the experience was very inspiring. After seeing this act today, I want to perform a 'kanjak pooja' for Arshiya," she said.

Besides Shilpa, Anurag Basu and Geeta Kapur were also impressed by her dance moves.

Choreographer Geeta Kapur highly praised the act and says: "I have never been to Vaishno Devi temple, but really wish to go there someday. This was a very beautiful performance and it deserves a 'Sajdaa' (praise)."

Furthermore, Anurag Basu said, "I was so lost in the story, it was just amazing."

'Super Dancer Chapter 4' airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

(With IANS inputs)