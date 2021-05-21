TV actor Aniruddh Dave shifted from ICU, says 'recovering from 85 per cent lungs infection'

New Delhi: Popular television actor Aniruddh Dave, who had been battling COVID-19 in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) for 14 days is finally showing signs of improvement. The actor is now out of the ICU but will take time for a full recovery. He was diagnosed with coronavirus on April 23, 2012, while shooting for a web series.

Aniruddh Dave shared a special message fans for his fans, who had been praying for actor's well-being. A black and white picture with his two-month-old baby boy Anishq will melt yout heart along with his note: शुक्रिया ! सिर्फ़ छोटा सा शब्द लग रहा है !

मैं पिछले 22 दिन से अस्पताल के बिस्तर पर,आप सबका प्यार, दुलार दुआ, अरदास आशीर्वाद prayers प्रार्थना को महसूस कर पा रहा हूं...

लगातार oxygen support पर हूं..लेकिन जो हिम्मत मिली है मुझे आप सबसे, अरे बड़ी उधारी करदी यार... 14 days बाद ICU के बाहर अभी

थोड़ा बेहतर हूं. 85% lungs infection हुआ है वक़्त लगेगा.. कोई जल्दी नहीं है. बस अब खुद की साँस लेनी है मुझे...जल्दी मुलाकात होगी.. Emotional होने से mera saturation down जाता है.. dekha monitor mein. sp02

I know जल्दी सब ठीक होगा... this too shall pass. day - 22 keep praying - for the universe.. जय परम शक्ति बहुत बहुत प्यार .

Aniruddh's wife Shubhi Ahuja also shared the same message and posted it on her Instagram handle. She had been giving regular updates on the actor's health. Several fans and celeb friends such as Sargun Mehta, Suyyash Rai, Nakuul Mehta and wife Jankee among others expressed happiness over the actor's recovery post.

The 34-year-old Aniruddh Dave made his debut in Raajkumar Aaryyan. He was then seen in Woh Rehne Waali Mehlon Ki, Mera Naam Karegi Roshan and Phulwa. He also did a film named Tere Sang directed by Satish Kaushik.

Aniruddh was also seen in the show Y.A.R.O Ka Tashan besides starring in 'Shorgul' movie back in 2016. He was last seen in Patiala Babes, Lockdown Ki Love Story. The actor also is a part of the hit show Shakti — Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki.

Aniruddh Dave is all set to appear in the Akshay Kumar starrer Bell Bottom directed by Ranjit M Tewari. The film also stars Vaani Kapoor, Lara Dutta, and Huma Qureshi.