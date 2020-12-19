TV actor Naman Shaw and producer-wife Neha Mishra announce pregnancy

New Delhi: ‘Kasamh Se’ fame actor Naman Shaw and his wife, producer Neha Mishra are expecting their first child next year (2021). The couple, who are all excited to become parents in March, made the happy announcement through an Instagram post on his birthday (December 18).

Taking to Instagram, the actor wrote, “Best Birthday Gift Ever. 2020 Ain’t that bad.”

Sharing the same post, Neha captioned it as, “Me - Nammo recall a moment when you were the most happiest ? Naman - Waiting for 2021 to live my most happiest moment. Me - Awwwww (heart melts ) Happy happy happy birthday Daddy to be #juniorshaw arriving soon. Can’t get better than this.”

In an interaction with Entertainment Times (ET), Naman reveals, “The baby is due early March. So far, I have only heard other people talk about their experiences of parenthood, now that I am set to become a dad, I can’t hold my excitement.”

“Neha got pregnant in June. The doctor told us not to reveal the news till the first trimester is over. Only her and my mom knew about it. We could hide everything because we weren’t stepping out during the lockdown. These unpredictable times were making things grim for us as well, but the one good thing is that we got enough time off from work, and Neha was able to rest during the crucial first three months. And I could be with her throughout,” he told The Hindustan Times.

On the workfront, Naman told ET that he and his wife have set up a production house and have made a few web series too. “The new year looks promising. I will be a father and will get back to TV, too. I hope that I get to do a daily soap and make web series simultaneously. Things seem to be headed in a more positive direction, so, I am looking forward to 2021,” ET quoted Naman as saying.

Naman shot to fame from serial ‘Kasamh Se’. He has also starred in ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’, ‘Jeet Jayenge Hum’ and ‘Tashan-E-Ishq’ among others.