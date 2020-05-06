TV actors Smriti Khanna-Gautam Gupta name their daughter 'Anayka', share first family pic

New Delhi: Popular television actors Smriti Khanna and Gautam Gupta welcomed their bundle of joy on April 15, 2020. The gorgeous couple has named their daughter Anayka. They revealed the name along with an adorable picture.

The picture is straight from the hospital when the little angel was born. Several celebrities dropped their congratulatory messages on the recent post of Smriti. Sussanne Khan, Mahi Vij, Masaba Gupta, Sara Khan among various others welcomed Anayka.

Smriti Khanna and Gautam Gupta were seen together in the popular TV show 'Meri Aashiqui Tumse Hi'. Smriti was seen in Channel V's It's Complicated, Balika Vadhu, Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki and Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon 3, Box Cricket League 2 to name a few.

Gautam, on the other hand also featured in several TV shows like Meri Aashiqui Tumse Hi, Kuch Toh Hai Tere Mere Darmiyaan and Box Cricket League.

Smriti also featured in a Punjabi film titled Jatt Airways, back in 2013.

The couple got married on November 23, 2017, and were recently blessed with a baby girl.