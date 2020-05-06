हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
smriti khanna

TV actors Smriti Khanna-Gautam Gupta name their daughter 'Anayka', share first family pic

Smriti Khanna and Gautam Gupta were seen together in the popular TV show 'Meri Aashiqui Tumse Hi'.

TV actors Smriti Khanna-Gautam Gupta name their daughter &#039;Anayka&#039;, share first family pic
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi:  Popular television actors Smriti Khanna and Gautam Gupta welcomed their bundle of joy on April 15, 2020. The gorgeous couple has named their daughter Anayka. They revealed the name along with an adorable picture. 

The picture is straight from the hospital when the little angel was born. Several celebrities dropped their congratulatory messages on the recent post of Smriti. Sussanne Khan, Mahi Vij, Masaba Gupta, Sara Khan among various others welcomed Anayka. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Anayka #family #FirstFamilyPic #DaddysGirl

A post shared by Smriti Khanna (@smriti_khanna) on

Smriti Khanna and Gautam Gupta were seen together in the popular TV show 'Meri Aashiqui Tumse Hi'. Smriti was seen in Channel V's It's Complicated, Balika Vadhu, Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki and Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon 3, Box Cricket League 2 to name a few.

Gautam, on the other hand also featured in several TV shows like Meri Aashiqui Tumse Hi, Kuch Toh Hai Tere Mere Darmiyaan and Box Cricket League.

Smriti also featured in a Punjabi film titled Jatt Airways, back in 2013. 

The couple got married on November 23, 2017, and were recently blessed with a baby girl. 

 

Tags:
smriti khannaGautam Guptatv coupleMeri Aashiqui Tumse Hi
Next
Story

Entertainment news: Shah Rukh Khan's new web series production 'Betaal' to release on May 24
Corona Meter
  • 46711Confirmed
  • 13161Discharged
  • 1583Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT10M51S

DNA: DNA test of anti-India agenda