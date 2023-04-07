topStoriesenglish2592296
TV actress Neha Marda Hospitalised Due To Pregnancy Complications: Report

Neha Marda Pregnancy News: An avid social media user, Neha posted a video with her friends two days back on Instagram.

Mumbai: 'Doli Armaano Ki' actress Neha Marda has been hospitalised due to pregnancy-related complications. As per media reports, she will be under close observation for a couple of days.

On November 24 last year, she took to her Instagram handle to announce her pregnancy. Since then, she has been quite active on social media and kept sharing posts about different stages of her pregnancy. She also shared tips for new mothers.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

In fact, two days back, Neha posted a video with her friends and wrote in the caption: "This is how friends during my pregnancy". Neha and Ayushman Agarwal got married in 2012.

Neha has also talked about her traditions and how eagerly the couple are waiting for their baby and to start shopping after the birth of the new member of family in an interview.

On the work front, she is known for her roles in 'Balika Vadhu', 'Kyun Rishton Mein Katti Batti', and also participated in the dance reality show 'Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa'.

 

