TV Actress Nilu Kohli's Husband Harminder Singh Kohli Found Dead Inside His Bathroom

New Delhi: Noted television and film actress Nilu Kohli's husband Harminder Singh Kohli breathed his last on March 24, 2023. He was reportedly found dead inside the bathroom. According to a report in Navbharat Times, when the incident took place, only house help was at home.

A TOI report states that after returning from the Gurdwara, Harminder Singh reportedly went to the bathroom but when he took long and didn't come out, the house help checked for him and found him lying on the floor of the bathroom. He was rushed to the hospital, but couldn't survive.

Nilu Kohli's daughter Sahiba told ETimes TV, "Yes, it is true. It happened this afternoon. It was a sudden death. The last rites will happen two days from now as my brother is in the Merchant Navy and we are waiting for him. My mom is not in a good condition. She was out for some work when the incident happened."

The actress's close friend Vandana told Navbharat Times that the unfortunate incident took place around 1.30 pm. Harminder had diabetes, but was keeping fine.

Meanwhile, Nilu Kohli kickstarted her career back in 1995 with Aahat and was then seen in Dil Kya Kare (1999). Ever since she has featured in several TV Shows including Sangam, Mere Angne Mein, Maddam Sir and Choti Sarrdaarni. She was also seen in Bollywood hits such as as Housefull 2, Hindi Medium and Patiala House.