Sara Khan

TV actress Sara Khan breaks her silence on critics and controversies, excited for 'Lock Upp'!

Sara Khan has been in the limelight post her stint in 'Bigg Boss 4' in 2010 as during the show she got married to Ali Merchant. 

TV actress Sara Khan breaks her silence on critics and controversies, excited for &#039;Lock Upp&#039;!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Well-known television actress Sara Khan says that she did not take a minute to decide on joining the reality show, 'Lock Upp', when it was offered to her.

She says: "When this show was offered to me, I didn't think about anything but just took it up."

The actress has been in the limelight post her stint in 'Bigg Boss 4' in 2010 as during the show she got married to Ali Merchant. The couple, however, separated after the show ended. She asserts that her main motive is to bring the truth to the show and wants people to know her for her work.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sara Khan (@ssarakhan)

"I have been defined by some controversies that happened a long time ago. It's said that I create my own controversies to get famous. I just wanted to let them know that's not true, My work in the last 16 years defines me, and that is what I am," she added.

Talking about how she prepared herself for joining the show and staying without the basic amenities.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sara Khan (@ssarakhan)

She replies: "It's a different experience and I am very sure that I will learn something that will last with me forever, so I am very excited. There is no such strategy because we have never seen this kind of a show. We should know what basic amenities are. There is nothing we can do. We can do anything if we want to."

Talking about how the media is keen on making her life controversial, she said: "Even if I am not comfortable discussing my personal life, the media gets into it and makes it worse, so it's best that I only talk about it."

The actress hopes to learn many things on the show.

"Usually, in daily soaps and web series, you don't get to have such experiences which I am sure this show will have. But of course, I will miss my parents and my dog Chikoo," she concluded.

 

