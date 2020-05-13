हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Tina Datta

TV actress Tina Datta's bold and beautiful avatar in these pics will leave you knocked out!

On the work front, she has featured in a number of popular TV shows in Hindi and Bengali languages like Uttaran, Koi Aane Ko Hai, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 7, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7, Box Cricket League 2 and Shani amongst others.

TV actress Tina Datta's bold and beautiful avatar in these pics will leave you knocked out!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Television's famous face, Tina Datta, better known as Ichcha from 'Uttaran' has a huge fanbase on social media. The TV show 'Uttaran' gave us two startling beauties - Tina and Rashami Desai - the latter played Tapasya, a role which gave her immense popularity. Coming back to Tina, she enjoys over 2.3 million followers on Instagram alone. 

Tina's Insta account is a treasure box of gorgeous and mind-blowing photos. Check it out here: 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Her chic look has left the netizens in awe of Tina. 

She has acted in a few Bengali movies as well like Chokher Bali, Chirodini Tumi Je Amar and Hindi movie 'Parineeta' respectively. 

 

