TV actress Tina Datta's bold and beautiful avatar in these pics will leave you knocked out!

New Delhi: Television's famous face, Tina Datta, better known as Ichcha from 'Uttaran' has a huge fanbase on social media. The TV show 'Uttaran' gave us two startling beauties - Tina and Rashami Desai - the latter played Tapasya, a role which gave her immense popularity. Coming back to Tina, she enjoys over 2.3 million followers on Instagram alone.

Tina's Insta account is a treasure box of gorgeous and mind-blowing photos. Check it out here:

Her chic look has left the netizens in awe of Tina.

On the work front, she has featured in a number of popular TV shows in Hindi and Bengali languages like Uttaran, Koi Aane Ko Hai, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 7, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7, Box Cricket League 2 and Shani amongst others.

She has acted in a few Bengali movies as well like Chokher Bali, Chirodini Tumi Je Amar and Hindi movie 'Parineeta' respectively.