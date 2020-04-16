TV's original Komolika aka Urvashi Dholakia posts a hilarious meme on 'Kahaani Coronikaaa Ki' - Watch

New Delhi: Amid the nationwide lockdown to combat the deadly novel coronavirus, our celebrities have been sharing interesting stuff on their respective social media handles to keep interacting with their fanbase. The original Komolika of television aka Urvashi Dholakia took to Instagram and shared a hilarious meme on the coronavirus.

Titled 'Kahaani Coronikaaa Ki', the meme is actually a dialogue from her superhit show. Watch here:

Urvashi entered the field of acting at an early age and has acted in several TV shows ever since but it was her portrayal of bong beauty Komolika Majumdar in Ekta Kapoor's 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' which made her a household name.

The Balaji Telefilms' production was a major hit back in the days and Urvashi tasted stardom with the character of Komolika.

The show got a spin-off last year and Hina Khan stepped into the shoes of Komolika. However, due to her movie commitments, she left the show midway, making way for Aamna Sharif.

Urvashi was the winner of popular reality show 'Bigg Boss 6'.