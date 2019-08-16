close

Zee Tamil

Twin-drama comes to life with Zee Tamil's new fiction launch 'Rettai Roja'

Having set a bench-mark with its novel fiction and non-fiction shows, leading Tamil General Entertainment Channel, Zee Tamil has announced the launch of a new fiction show – Rettai Roja. Launched on 12th August, the show will be telecasted on weekdays between 2:00 and 2:30 PM only on Zee Tamil and Zee Tamil HD.

The story revolves around the life of two identical twins – Anu and Abi who are polar opposites in their characters and outlook towards the world. While Anu goes on to become a successful lawyer, the timid Abi chooses to stay at home and care for her family. The turmoil that affects their relationship and the circumstances that force them to be married into the same household forms the crux of the story.

With Shivani portraying the twin-roles of Anu and Abi, the show is sure to be a power-packed entertainment show that audiences can enjoy at the comfort of their homes. The other leading cast members include Nimesh Sagar, Akshay, L Raja, Tamil Selvi, Poovilangu Mohan and Sabitha Anand who are sure to enthral viewers with their performances. With direction by Manikanda Kumar, the show is being produced by Narayanan under the banner of Shruthi studios.

 

