Unravel the mystery of Roger Ailes at Fox News as The Loudest Voice premieres on Zee Café

Based on Gabriel Sherman's best-selling book, The Loudest Voice, a series that revolves around the famous news studio Fox News and its employees.

In order to understand the events that led to the rise of the modern Republican Party, one should know Roger Ailes', played by academy award winner Russel Crowe, background. The new series narrates a nerve-wracking story of Mr Ailes at Fox News and the sexual allegations around him.

In addition to Russell Crowe, the star-studded cast also includes Academy Award nominee Naomi Watts as former Fox News anchor Gretchen Carlson, Golden Globe nominee Sienna Miller (Layer Cake) as Ailes' wife Elizabeth and Oscar nominee and Emmy winner Seth MacFarlane (Family Guy) as former Fox News PR chief Brian Lewis.