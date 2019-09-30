Varun Badola roped in for 'Mere Dad Ki Dulhan'

Mumbai: Actor Varun Badola is proud to be part of the show "Mere Dad Ki Dulhan", which has a coming-of-age story.

Debutant actor Anjali Tatatri will be seen as Varun's daughter in the show, which revolves around how this father-daughter duo navigates through life and the dynamics of their relationship which focuses on their dependency on each other.

"The reason I said yes to the show is because of its interesting and unique characterisation. More than that I feel proud to be part of the transition phase that Indian television has reached so far," said Varun.

"My character, Amber Sharma, is a stubborn straight-forward person who doesn't believe in change and lives his life in a set pattern. He prefers being anti-social. Viewers will definitely get a new flavour with this show," he added.

"Mere Dad Ki Dulhan" will soon premiere on Sony Entertainment Television.