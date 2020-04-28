Viral: When 'Ramayan' stars Dipika Chikhlia and Arun Govil shared frame with former PM Rajiv Gandhi

New Delhi: Every so often, old pictures of the ‘Ramayan’ star cast takes over the internet and recently, we chanced upon an unseen photo of Arun Govil and Dipika Chikhlia, who played Lord Ram and Sita, respectively, in the show with former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi. It was shared by Dipika on her Instagram page and in the caption, she wrote that it was on this day that they were felicitated in Delhi and she realised that ‘Ramayan’ has created history and they are part of a legacy.

“This is the 1st time we were felicitated .... we realised we were a part of a legacy ‘Ramayan’ .... we created history ... remember the day vividly when we got a call from Delhi to meet the PM,” the actress wrote.

Dipika looks lovely in a black sari. She was accompanied by Arun Govil, who chose to wear white and the show’s director Ramanand Sagar.

Here’s the picture she shared:

‘Ramayan’ is over three-decade-old. It made a historic comeback on the small screen in March after Doordarshan decided to re-run some of the old top-rated shows due to the coronavirus lockdown.

Apart from Arun Govil and Dipika Chikhalia, Sunil Lahri, Dara Singh and Arvind Trivedi also played prominent roles in ‘Ramayan’. Sunil Lahri starred as Lakshman, Dara Singh as Hanuman and Arvind Trivedi played Ravan.