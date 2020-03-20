Watch the World Television Premiere of 'Saand Ki Aankh' only on Zee Cinema on March 22

“Mhaare ghar ki chhoriyaan aage na jaave hai, dusro ke ghar jaave hai”, to change this thought all it took were two 60-year-old dadis from the rural village of Uttar Pradesh who dared to go beyond the stringent rules of the patriarchal society.

Having defied ageism, the two world's oldest sharpshooter rose to victory by winning more than hundred medals and inspired many women to dream. Narrating the true-life story of Chandro and Prakashi Tomar, Saand kI Aankh has been directed by Tushar Hiranandani. Standing together as each other's support system and portraying the roles of the shooter dadis are the award-winning actress Bhumi Pednekar and Taapsee Pannu.

Along with them the movie features Prakash Jha, Viineet Kumar, Shaad Randhawa and Pawan Chopra in pivotal roles. Highlighting the thought that every woman has the right to glory, Zee Cinema is all set to air the World Television Premiere of 'Saand Ki Aankh' on Sunday, 22nd March at 9 pm.

Commenting about this path breaking movie, Taapsee Pannu said, “While movies are made to entertain the audience, they are also looked at as a tool to address prevalent issues in society. Saand Ki Aankh is a movie that was made with the latter intention in mind. Many might not know or agree to it but women in rural areas are kept under the watchful eyes of the men in their houses. It is a story of how two women - Prakashi Tomar and Chandro Tomar decided that enough was enough and took matters into their own hands. They were not only each other's support system but also the world's oldest sharpshooters who set an example by taking up the sport at an age when we people usually give up on their ambitions. As the movie is set for its World Television Premiere on Zee Cinema, I hope those who haven't watched the film, watch it and dare to dream.”

Speaking about essaying the role of Chandro dadi, Bhumi Pednekar said, “Sister-in-laws Chandro and Prakashi Tomar are two women who have seen and faced many challenges in their lives and have successfully overcome them all. They have gone to extremes in order to inspire their granddaughters to dream and work towards fulfilling them. Saandh Ki Aankh can be termed as an inspiring story of women empowerment but after portraying the role of Chandro Tomar I would like to say that it did so much more. It gave women in remote villages the opportunity to dream and dare to go beyond the stringent rules of society. The very reason of taking up an unconventional sport like shooting resulted in becoming their way of life. The response we received during the release was phenomenal and with the movie's World Television Premiere on Zee Cinema I hope the story stirs the audience and many more such Chandros and Prakashis are born in our country.”

Adding to it, the talented actor Viineet Kumar commented, “My journey is full of hurdles and I learned to deal with it. It's tough, but it makes you strong. Determination and consistency are the key to success, and this is one reason that I could relate to the two dadis. Saand Ki Aankh is no doubt a hard-hitting inspirational story. The way they started from scratch, practiced tirelessly and regularly to achieve their goal is commendable. While the movie narrates the story of the shooter dadis who try to break away from the patriarchal ways of the society, the movie also shows that no dream is unachievable, and nothing should ever limit one's imagination. I started my career in the medical field and today I am living my dream as an actor, I cannot be happier. I have a long way to go. I would request everybody to watch Chandro and Prakashi ji's inspirational story of achieving their dreams in the World Television Premiere of Saand Ki Aankh on 22nd March."

Set against the backdrop of Johri village in Uttar Pradesh, the movie revolves around the lives of the 'shooter dadis' who are restricted to their house compound and identified by the colors of their ghungat. Treated as baby making machines, they are married off to take of their husband and household. From discussing family matters, to deciding the happenings of the day, the eldest brother Rattan Singh (Prakash Jha) has the final say.

One day, Yashpal, a man influence by urban ways returns to the village to set up a shooting academy as he believes this can change the lives of many children. Driven with the thought their daughters don't live the kind of lives that they have, the dadi's enroll their daughters. But while trying to make their daughters learn the sport, they themselves land up hitting the bull's eye which leaves Yashpal startled. Blown by their mind-blowing shots, Yashpal decides to train them. This makes both the sisters in laws believe in their potential and decides that its now or never to bring about a change.

To witness their remarkable journey, watch the World Television Premiere of Saand Ki Aankh only on Zee Cinema on 22nd March at 9pm!